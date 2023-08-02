Temporary schools open in Waverly nearly two years after flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been nearly two years since Waverly was rocked by severe flooding, ruining two of the schools in town.

"It would have been devastating if we'd been in school that day," Director of Schools Richard Rye said.

The district is now giving those students and teachers a little bit of home back as they head into the new school year.

"It's taken longer than we meant to on the temporary school," Rye said.

He mentioned slowdowns like labor shortage, contract issues and supply chain.

This school year both Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High students and staff are reuniting in their temporary building.

It used to be an old ACME boot building, it has been converted into a new place for learning.

"We haven't stopped. It's been wide open ever since the last day of school," Rye said.

He predicts it will house them for the next three to four years. The old schools are in the flood zone, but he said the county owns some land near the hospital on Highway 13. That is where the permanent schools will go.