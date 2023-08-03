Tenants' rights: What do you need to know?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What do you do when you're faced with a situation like Charity Taylor is experiencing?

"Nobody's coming out to do anything about it. And I just feel like you know, we're living here, we're having to pay rent but nothing's getting fixed, nothing's getting done," she said.

It's a scenario tenants experience all too often.

Elizabeth Leiserson with the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands said repair issues with landlords often get out of hand when people don't know what to do.

Her number one piece of advice is to continue paying rent on time regardless of repair issues.

"In Tennessee, you do not have the right to withhold rent. Unfortunately, what can happen if you withhold rent, in your landlord's mind you are behind on rent and they can sue you or they can file an eviction lawsuit. So you can end up being evicted and with the problem still not fixed," she said.

She said in general, individual cases vary, but there are universal rights every tenant has. She recommends people start by requesting repairs in writing.

"Try to get a timeline for when they're going to repair it. So you know if they're going to need to come into your apartment, when will they be coming," she said.

If things still don't get fixed, Leiserson says the next step is going to codes.

"You can go to the Hub Nashville website and there is a link you can click to file a complaint as a tenant about your landlord. You can keep your name confidential. You don't have to identify yourself. Although, fair warning, if it's in unit 103, your landlord is probably going to guess that whoever was in unit 103 is the one who complained," she said.

A misconception people may have is that people who live in subsidized housing have fewer rights. But that isn't the case.

"When it comes to repairs tenants in public and subsidized housing, or folks with vouchers, in a way actually have more options. Because there are more laws that govern and more protections for you, there are also more government agencies that have the proper responsibility to oversee those things," she said.

Leiserson said people living in subsidized housing can still talk to codes. People with vouchers also can ask for an inspection.

She said the last option all tenants have is the power to sue their landlord.

Legal Aid Society says if you have questions or need help you can call their number: 1-800-238-1443.