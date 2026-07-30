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Tenn. death row inmate petitions for clemency from Governor

Death row inmate Darrell Hines asks Gov. Lee for commutation or reprieve
Tenn. Death row inmate petitions for clemency from Governor
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Darrell Hines was sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of Catherine Jenkins in Kingston Springs. Now more than 40 years later, his execution is scheduled for August 13.

Since TDOC's failed execution attempt of Tony Carruthers in May, faith leaders, state lawmakers, and doctors have joined the call for Governor Lee to pause executions until a review of TDOC is done.

Now, Hines is petitioning for clemency, and adding the botched execution attempt in May as a reason why his life should be spared. His attorneys also claim Hines has suffered strokes that left him in deteriorating health, and moving forward with the execution would be grotesque.

You can read Hines' full letter to the Governor asking for a reprieve or a commute to his sentence here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

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