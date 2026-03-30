Tenn. dementia respite programs push for new legislation to expand care capacity for local families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Church-based respite care programs in Tennessee that provide a break for caregivers of dementia patients are pushing for a legislative change to expand their services.

A bill sponsored by State Rep. William Slater (R-Gallatin) would allow these groups to host up to 20 participants and operate up to four days a week. The legislation has already passed unanimously in the Tennessee Senate and is expected to receive a final vote in the Tennessee House as early as this Thursday.

Currently, state law strictly limits how many participants these programs can host and how often they can meet. McClain Maiolo, who founded Faithful Friends in Clarksville, said the limitations restrict how many families they can help.

"A lot of the caregivers are working age people and so they’re having to work, balance that," Maiolo said.

I visited Faithful Friends on their first day of operation back in October. The respite care program gives caregivers a few hours to catch up on other responsibilities while participants enjoy activities and engagement. "We’re going to get ready for balloon volleyball," Courtney McGinnis said. "But we’re using pool noodles instead of our hands."

Up on the Hill

Slater said the bill proposes a modest increase in the number of participants that can be served. However, the legislation has met some opposition from lawmakers and representatives of for-profit adult day care centers, who argue their industry is held to a different and unfair standard. "These facilities were not designed with memory care at the forefront," State Rep. Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxvile) said.

"No licensure, no inspections, no enforceable safety standards and no regulatory accountability," Mahon Fritts, with Adult Daycare Services said during testimony during one of the hearings.

Unlike adult day cares, these respite programs do not provide medical care and are selective about who they take in. "So it’s not anyone who has dementia or anyone who has Alzheimer's. The individual has to be able to function in a group setting," Slater said.

For Maiolo, the goal is lessening the load for caregivers while bringing joy to those they serve. "Hopefully people can stay at home longer and they can have help and support along their journey," Maiolo said.

"But it’s been fun," a patient said.

"You’ve had fun?" Maiolo said.

"Yea," the patient said.

"Well that’s all that matters to me," Maiolo said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.