NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's new lieutenant governor says frustration over failed executions and a new focus on affordability are among the issues lawmakers must address next session.

Republicans in the state Senate narrowly elected Williamson County Sen. Jack Johnson to the post.

He follows Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who chose not to seek re-election after leading the Senator for nearly 10 years.

Johnson discussed his new job on Inside Politics.

The lieutenant governor is first in line to succeed the governor and oversees the Senate - essentially the vice president of the state.

Johnson dismissed concerns by some that he is too similar to Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn.

"I don't think it's a liability to have a good relationship with the next governor. Senator Blackburn, Governor-elect Blackburn and I have been friends for a long time."

Both Johnson and Blackburn are from Williamson County, and both have the same political consultant.

Johnson narrowly beat fellow Republican Sen. Paul Bailey from rural White County to become lieutenant governor.

He promised to show independence when needed in the state's second-highest office.

"I have a great relationship with Governor-elect Blackburn, but there will be times when we disagree and that's natural."

Johnson and Blackburn strongly support school vouchers, which provide $7,500 for parents to send kids to private schools.

But some rural lawmakers are concerned the program sends money to wealthier counties with more private schools.

Johnson hinted vouchers may not expand this year.

"I hear different things from my members that maybe we need to let that sit for a year or two and continue to evaluate and monitor demand."

Johnson says the blue wave was more national, and that Republican state senators lost no seats.

But he acknowledged every Tennessee county voted more Democratic this election.

"Undoubtedly there is frustration. And I think that was reflected in some of the election outcomes. I will say one of the frustrations we have, I get people are frustrated with the federal government. I am too."

Johnson is open to lowering the sales tax on some groceries like milk and bread.

He said rising measles cases nationally should not lead to change in Tennessee's vaccination policy.

"The family can ultimately make that decision," Johnson said.

"Should kids who get TennCare coverage, since they're under healthcare coverage paid by the state, should they be required to get a measles vaccine?" I asked.

"No, it should be left up to the parents. They should get educated," Johnson said.

Johnson says Republican senators are frustrated by the recent botched execution of Christa Pike and want the issues fixed.

"Certainly it's going to be a number one priority for the next commissioner and their team to get that figured out so the law can be carried out."

Johnson says those are just some of the issues that will take center stage next session.

You can see my entire unedited interview with the Senator who will become Tennessee's next lieutenant governor on Inside Politics.

Inside Politics is also a podcast.

Just enter Inside Politics Nashville wherever you get your podcasts and start listening.