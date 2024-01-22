Tennesee Democrats are asking for the education commissioner to resign — now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a week off from the legislature, Tennessee Democrats aren't pulling punches, asking for the education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds to resign from her position immediately.

What we know

Tennessee Democrats want the Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner to resign from her post because her education qualifications do not meet the qualifications spelled out in state law.

State law says the commissioner must have:



scientific and literary requirements

qualified to teach in schools

experience in school administration.

"There is no vagueness in this statue," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville. He is the Tennessee Democratic House Caucus chairperson. "She has no degree in school administration and never administrated any school, according to her own resume."

NewsChannel 5 has looked at her resume credentials posted on the Tennessee Department of Education site and herLinkedIn. Qualifications to teach in schools was not listed nor were any education degrees.

WTVF / Toney Cook A photo of Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds' qualifications as listed by Democrats during a presser in Cordell Hull on Jan. 22, 2024.

What we asked

The commissioner has been on board for at least six months.

NewsChannel 5 asked Democrats why they are making this request now.

"We had a lot going on," Clemmons said. "A lot of the reports shed light on it. We take for granted people will do the right thing. Based on recent reporting, this made us look at her actual background and she is legally unqualified to hold this position in Tennessee. Surely, Gov. Bill Lee can find someone."

Other lawmakers said they had trusted the governor to pick someone qualified per state law.

"When you are talking about the commissioner for education in Tennessee, I wouldn't have to expect to vet her resume. But unfortunately, here we are," said Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville. He is on the education administration committee.

Why this matters to you

Every Tennessean's tax dollars fund public schools, which the commissioner has oversight. That means your dollars.

She is also a voice for policy in the state, which is becoming tense in Tennessee right now.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced his plans to expand vouchers to all 95 counties across the state in November.

Currently, the pilot program is in effect for Nashville, Memphis, and Chattanooga following a disputed vote on the House floor in 2019. Lee's plan — which he is calling "Freedom Educational Scholarships" — will provide thousands of dollars for students to attend private schools.

That program would be run by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Who we have reached out to for comment

There were no Republicans at this press conference, and Republicans hold the most seats in the Tennessee House and Senate.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out for comment for lawmakers in both chambers.

We have also reached out to the governor's office. Lee appointed Reynolds and possesses appointment power via state law.

NewsChannel 5 is also reaching out to the Tennessee Department of Education for comment.

