Tennessee Brew Works brings taste of Louisiana to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Brew Works is bringing a taste of Louisiana to Nashville with it's annual crawfish boil.

For 7 years, the brewery has been hosting the event. Organizers say this year the weekend boil featured 2,000 pounds of fresh crawfish.

Artists will also provide live music all weekend long. The event is free, and brewery owner and president, Christian Spears says today's success means a lot especially after the hard years local businesses have faced.

"This event itself is validation that we're here to stay and it's really a good feeling for our team as well to be able to continue to do what we love for a living and this crawfish boil itself is a special occasion to validate that," Spears said.

The crawfish was brought in from South Coast Seafood. Spears said it's been incredible to see Nashville return to a bit of normalcy.

"It's just a great feeling to see the community come out and support us. We have felt it so much here at Tennessee Brew Works. We wouldn't have made it without the support from the community," Spears said.

The crawfish boil is a week long event and will pick back up tomorrow Sunday, March 6th, from 11am-8pm.