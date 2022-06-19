Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looking to hire Director for next term.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is looking to hire a Director for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, interviews will begin with the TBI’s Nominating Commission.

The current director David Rausch has reapplied.

He will be one of 5 applicants going in front of the commission.

By law, the position of director is a 6-year term and Rausch has served 4-years. He completed the previous Director’s term.

After the interviewing process is over, the commission will submit three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration to fill the next term

The current term for the Director of the TBI will expire at the end of the month. The next 6-year term will start on July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2028.

According to the job requirements, the Director is responsible for administering the Bureau as its chief executive officer and oversees an annual budget of over $123 million.

The TBI has more than 700 employees statewide, of which approximately two-thirds are commissioned law enforcement officers.

Monday's interview process is a public meeting and will start at 9 a.m. on the 1st floor of the Cordell Hull Building.