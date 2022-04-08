Tennessee coffee shops joining the growing effort to unionize

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least two chains and one local coffee shop have filed to unionize their workplaces in Middle Tennessee.

Smyrna's Starbucks location — at Interstate 24 and Sam Ridley Parkway — and Murfreesboro's location — at Fortress and John Rice Boulevard — have both filed.

The organizing committee out of Symrna's store sent a letter to the company's interim president and CEO Howard Schultz. They claim not feeling valued by Starbucks, having hours cut and having wage increases pushed back.

"We feel it is unjust that while the company and profits thrive, the partners on the front line continue to suffer while being expected to keep the business running," the letter said.

Starbucks as a whole is seeing a unionization effort across the country. The Associated Press reported that 10 of the company's stores have voted to unionize since December, with at least 181 in 28 states filing to hold union elections.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Starbucks' corporate office, but have not heard back.

Partners in Smyrna, TN are announcing their intention to unionize!



We, as partners, are not being

given the "Starbucks Experience"

from our superiors that we vow to

serve every day the moment we clock

in! pic.twitter.com/PlNxNTEw03 — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 7, 2022

There are also unionizing efforts happening in Nashville with Three Brothers Coffee.

Three Brothers workers will vote Friday at noon and NewsChannel 5 has been told the results of the vote should be out by 2 p.m.

The vote will be overseen by one of the baristas, the owner of the shop and a member of National Labor Relations Board.

