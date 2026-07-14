Tennessee considers alternative pathways for teacher candidates who struggle with the Praxis exam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee education leaders are considering changes to the teacher licensing process that could provide additional pathways for aspiring teachers who have difficulty passing the Praxis exam.

The discussion comes as the state continues to grapple with teacher shortages, a challenge educators say has no simple solution.

"There’s a real teacher shortage here in Tennessee," said J.C. Bowman with Professional Educators of Tennessee.

Currently, most teachers in Tennessee must pass the Praxis exam before they can become fully licensed.

Under a proposal being considered by the State Board of Education, teacher candidates who do not pass the exam could have additional options to demonstrate competency.

Those alternatives could include retaking only the portions of the exam they did not pass rather than sitting for the entire test again. Candidates could also be allowed to submit other evidence of competency, such as lesson plans or videos of classroom instruction.

Supporters say the proposal is not about lowering standards but rather recognizing that some qualified educators may struggle with standardized tests. "It’s not lowering standards. They still have to demonstrate mastering one way or another," said Bowman. "I think that's another barrier that's kept people out."

Bowman also believes Tennessee teachers, who have to teach Tennessee education standards, shouldn't have to take a national test that features concepts not required in Tennessee schools.

Listening to Your Voice

NewsChannel 5 asked viewers to share their thoughts on social media, drawing hundreds of responses from both supporters and critics.

Kevin Maynard, a retired teacher and principal who spent 30 years working in Putnam County Schools, supports the idea of alternative pathways. "To be an effective teacher in the classroom, it is so much more than a test score," Maynard said in an interview.

Others worry the change could weaken professional standards. Rebecca McNabb, a Henry County mother and grandmother, believes licensing exams provide an important standard that all teachers have to meet. "It provides a benchmark that everybody's assessed by," McNabb said.

Bowman acknowledged that testing requirements are only one factor contributing to Tennessee's teacher shortage. He said educator pay and increasing behavioral challenges in classrooms also affect teacher recruitment and retention. "We can't just excuse every behavior that comes into the classroom," Bowman said.

Still, he believes some capable educators are being excluded because of their performance on standardized exams. "Because they don't pass a Praxis exam doesn't mean they're not qualified," Bowman said.

The State Board of Education is expected to continue discussing the proposal at a future meeting. Board members could revise the plan before taking a final vote.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.