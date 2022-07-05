NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee employment site is back up and running after it went down ten days ago.

According to the State's Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the vendor Geographic Solutions Incorporated got it back up and running on Sunday.

GSI experienced what they are calling anomalous activity at its network operation centers that forced them to take the website and systems for three dozen other states offline, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The president of GSI previously said with the help of third-party specialists, they were conducting a full investigation to figure out what happened.

This was disruptive to thousands of Tennesseans who rely on the site to get their unemployment checks.

The state said 1,000 people were certified in the first hour the site began operating again. If you are having trouble, try clearing your browser history on your device and try the site again.

This is what you need to do if you need to file a claim or complete weekly certifications per the Department of Labor and Workforce Development:

File a new claim:



You can file your claim now.

Even though you could not apply between June 25 and July 2, that will still be the claim’s effective date if you meet eligibility requirements.

Please complete the filing process by July 8, at 4:30 p.m. CDT, so staff can review your claim and set the correct effective date.

After you file your claim and staff complete an initial review, you will receive an email with instructions explaining when to start your weekly certifications.

Please note, that staff will need to review your application to determine the eligibility of your claim and that will take multiple weeks to complete.

Completing Weekly Certifications:

