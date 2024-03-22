Tennessee family wants to strengthen state law regarding security guards and training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of Austin Turner is fighting to change the law to protect patrons who go out to Nashville bars.

Turner died after getting into an altercation with a security guard at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street last month. He suffered a fractured skull after an altercation with Richard Cornelius, who was a security guard at Tin Roof.

The 26-year-old's injuries led to him being in a coma. Three weeks ago, the family made the tough decision to take him off life support.

"A lot of adjustments that are being made on an hourly basis with our family. Not too well," Austin's dad Joshua Turner said.

Cornelius is charged with aggravated assault. He had a hearing on Friday, but it was pushed back.

"The charges initially came down before Mr. Turner passed. Our hope is that the charges are going to be escalated to warrant what really happened with the crime," the Turner family attorney Aubrey Givens said.

Right now, the Turner family is petitioning lawmakers to push Dallas' Law further by adding more security surveillance cameras at bars, and extending required training for security guards, and they would like to see more collaboration with police.

"Not only does it protect the patrons for excessive force when the security guards get out of hand, but it also protects the businesses in case someone makes a false allegation against them," Givens said.

Austin’s family is devastated he’s no longer here, but they’re holding on to the memories they had.

"He was doing things. Good things and it’s sad it ended so quickly," Joshua said.

The attorney representing Cornelius said his client does not want to make a public statement at this time, but they will be back for the next hearing on May 1st.

Currently Dallas Law requires both unarmed and armed security guards to take de-escalation training.

Right now Cornelius is out on bond. The state confirms at the time of the incident he was a licensed security guard.