Tennessee Gov. Lee delivers final State of the State address, proposes teacher pay raise and voucher expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivered his final State of the State address Monday evening, outlining key priorities for his remaining year in office while acknowledging the ongoing challenges from Winter Storm Fern that left thousands without power and claimed 23 lives.

The governor began his remarks by acknowledging the victims of Winter Storm Fern and honoring Derrick Bonham, a Weakley County Sheriff's Deputy who died in the line of duty during the storm response.

The governor's biggest policy announcements centered on education, proposing to raise starting teacher salaries to $50,000 by the time he leaves office in 2027. "We recognize the dignity and value of Tennessee teachers," Lee said.

The governor also called for expanding his signature Education Freedom Scholarship program after receiving 54,000 applications for just 20,000 spots this year, leaving 34,000 students on waiting lists. In the proposed budget, he's calling for lawmakers to raise the number of vouchers from 20,000 to 40,000. "This is why we should at the very least double the amount of scholarships this year for Tennessee students," Lee said.

In public safety initiatives, Lee proposed increasing the Tennessee Highway Patrol to 1,300 troopers by adding 50 new positions, including permanently placing 100 troopers in Shelby County to maintain momentum from crime reduction efforts in Memphis.

The governor highlighted the success of the Memphis Safe Task Force, noting crime has dropped 55 percent in Shelby County with the lowest monthly crime totals in over 25 years. More than 5,500 criminals have been arrested, and 146 missing children have been recovered through specialized units.

Lee also addressed rural healthcare challenges, calling on lawmakers to reduce regulatory barriers for medical professionals and reform Certificate of Need laws that have blocked nearly $1.5 billion in healthcare investment since 2000. "That solution is to get government out of the way and to let those providers practice to the full extent of their training -- and we should do that this legislative session," Lee said.

The governor announced the Tennessee Quantum Initiative, positioning the state as a national leader in quantum research and development, and proposed an additional $25 million for the state's Nuclear Fund after Tennessee was named the top state for nuclear energy development.

The address drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers who felt the governor neglected key issues affecting working families. "He didn't talk about raising the minimum wage, putting more dollars in the pockets of working people like you, like me," said Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, Senate Minority Leader.

Protesters outside the House chamber denounced nine proposed immigration enforcement bills introduced by Republicans and crafted with help from the White House, though Lee did not address immigration in his speech.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.