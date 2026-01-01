Tennessee has more than 30 new state laws going into effect today. Here are the ones that caught our eye.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several significant changes to Tennessee law took effect today, ranging from hemp product regulations to driver's license requirements and new tracking systems for domestic violence offenders.

We won't be detailing all of the 30+ new state laws, but these are the ones that may have the biggest impact on you and your family:

Hemp industry faces major restrictions

One of the most significant changes involves new regulations on Tennessee's hemp industry. Where consumers can purchase them has changed dramatically. These products will now only be available in liquor stores or specialized hemp shops. Convenience stores or grocery stores will not be allowed to apply for a permit to sell those products.

"The way it's going, if we don't regulate it, it's absolutely getting out of hand," State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said during floor debate back in April 2025.

The overall industry in Tennessee will now be overseen by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

This summer, smokable hemp products, including flowers and vapes, can no longer be sold in the state. Although, that could change under new federal guidelines being formulated by the White House. Stay tuned.

Driver's license requirements tighten

Two controversial measures address driver's licenses for immigrants. U.S. citizenship is now required to obtain a regular driver's license in Tennessee.

Lawful permanent residents can still receive licenses, but these will have less authority and include a special marking compared to regular licenses.

"That driver's license will look slightly different. We anticipate it would be a small X on there similar to the way restrictions are there for contacts or something else. But that license would not be valid to register to vote or to actually vote," Lamberth said during debate on this bill.

Tennessee also will no longer recognize driver's licenses issued to undocumented immigrants by other states, even for people simply driving through Tennessee to reach another destination. "You could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor," State Sen. Jack Johnson said last year during debate.

Domestic violence registry established

Beyond the existing sex offender registry, Tennessee now maintains a domestic violence registry. The length of time offenders remain on the registry depends on their number of convictions, potentially lasting up to 20 years for those with four or more convictions.

The registry is officially live online. The legislation creating the registry was named in memory of Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was killed by her partner. She tried to look up previous domestic charges against him but couldn't find any due to the complexity of Tennessee's criminal database.

Tattoo artist training required

The Ink of Hope Act mandates that all new tattoo artists complete one hour of human trafficking awareness training. "The sex traffickers actually tattoo their victims so they can keep up with them," Rep. G.A. Hardaway said during debate on the bill.

Additional changes

Several other new laws take effect today:

First-time DUI suspects who refuse blood tests will lose their licenses for 18 months, up from 12 months

Driving exams must include more questions about bicycle hand signals to help reduce bike-related crashes

State agencies must accept emailed documents instead of requiring fax machines

New affordable housing tax credits are available to financial institutions to encourage more affordable housing construction

A new oversight board will regulate bail bond companies instead of the court system, with authority to discipline bondsmen and suspend or revoke licenses

