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Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash on I-65 S at Old Hickory Blvd

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Jaromir Chalabala
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-65 S at Old Hickory Blvd.

Officials say all southbound lanes will remain closed for an extended period.

Check the latest traffic conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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