Tennessee House passes bill requiring permits for adult cabaret, drag performers

The bill requires adult cabaret performers, which includes drag performers, to get a permit before performing for money.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 07, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — House lawmakers passed another bill targeting drag performers.

The bill requires adult cabaret performers, which includes drag performers, to get a permit before performing for money.

On top of that, the bill prohibits public, private and commercial establishments from letting those under 18 attend a show with adult cabaret entertainment.

There is a law on the books about adult-oriented establishments: including places like adult bookstores, adult cabarets, and more.

This permit is required in places with an adult-oriented establishment board. Nashville has something like that called the Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board.

“Drag has been around for years, so why should we have to have a license to perform? That’s just like telling an artist you have to have this to show your art," entertainer Deshay Ellington said.

The bill heads over to a Senate committee and is on the calendar next week.

