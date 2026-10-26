Tennessee inmate convicted of murder escapes Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has escaped from a state prison in Tiptonville, and authorities are asking the public for help finding him.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said Jacob Allen Morley, 28, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex late at night on Oct. 25, 2026. Staff confirmed he was unaccounted for at approximately 11:30 p.m. and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility.

Security camera footage confirmed Morley breached the perimeter fence and left the facility wearing his TDOC uniform.

Morley is serving a life sentence for convictions in Carter County that include first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and vandalism.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The Northwest Correctional Complex is located in Tiptonville in northwest Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said it is working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend Morley.

"Public safety is our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement agencies to apprehend the individual as quickly as possible," TDOC said.

Anyone with information on Morley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 1-844-832-3462 or call 911.

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