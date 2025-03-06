Tennessee lawmakers push bill that could restrict education for undocumented students in narrow vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill that would allow school districts to decide whether to accept undocumented students is moving forward in the state legislature. It narrowly passed the Senate Education Committee Wednesday evening. Now, advocates are sounding the alarm.

At the state capitol, supporters of immigrants and refugees gathered to express their concerns. They say there are many actions lawmakers are taking that worry them, but one bill stands out as the most concerning.

“Say it loud – say it clear – immigrants are welcomed here,” they chanted outside the state capitol.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, known as TIRRC, is trying to send a message to lawmakers.

“That they see the power of immigrants and refugees across the state, that we are here,” said TIRRC Organizer Luis Mata. “We are paying attention. We are watching them, and we are not going to sit idly by while they try to take our rights and our freedoms away.”

One of those rights they fear might be taken away is access to education.

“Every kid in this country should have access to an education, and it is very shameful that that is up for discussion right now,” said TIRRC Advocacy Director Judith Clerjeune.

For decades, Tennessee public schools have admitted undocumented children, thanks to a Supreme Court decision in the 1980s, which affirmed the right to education for all children, regardless of immigration status.

“We want to focus on legal citizens and U.S. citizens, especially when it comes to our limited dollars in the budget every single year,” said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, who is the House Majority Leader.

A new billproposed by Republican lawmakers seeks to empower local school boards to deny enrollment to undocumented students.

Lamberth told NewsChannel 5 in February that they are prepared to challenge this longstanding law and potentially reshape it on a national level.

“This is one I would anticipate would go back to the Supreme Court, and I like our chances this time around,” explained Lamberth.

TIRRC argues that this proposal is not only unconstitutional but, also, unconscionable.

“It is mean-spirited,” said Clerjeune. “It does nothing to benefit our communities. The only thing that this bill does is punish children and put our futures at risk.”

The committee also added amendment 4412, which added the requirement to verify the immigration status of every student enrolling in school in Tennessee.

Three Republicans joined the sole Democrat in voting against the bill. However, it still passed with the support of five Republicans.

The bill now heads to another committee in the Senate, and the House is expected to take it up next week.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com