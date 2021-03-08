Tennessee now in Phase 1c of vaccination plan; includes pregnant women, high-risk 16+ group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting today, more Tennesseans can register to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The state has moved into Phase 1c of the vaccination rollout.

Some counties, like Davidson County, will be ready to move into this phase today, but not every county is in the same phase of vaccine distribution. People are asked to check with their local health department to see which phase their county is in.

The state health department says they were be able to move into this phase thanks to an anticipated large surplus of vaccine doses coming to the state over the next three weeks.

Tennessee is expected to receive 54,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which only requires one shot.

"As a reminder, the 1C population is all people 16+ with a high-risk medical condition… there are a lot of people who will qualify in 1C of all ages,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

As part of this phase, Tennesseans over the age of 16 with a high-risk health condition are eligible to receive the vaccine. This also includes caregivers of medically fragile children and pregnant women. Read more about who's eligible here.

Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Midtown has also opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic dedicated to pregnant women. Expectant mothers can register for a vaccine appointment through St. Thomas Midtown online by clicking here.

Click here for more information on how to register.