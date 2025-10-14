Tennessee plant explosion victims remembered as investigation continues

BUCKSNORT, Tenn. (WTVF) — The names of 16 people killed in an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in Middle Tennessee were released Monday, bringing faces and stories to a tragedy that has devastated two rural counties.

The victims, who ranged from longtime employees to newer workers, were remembered not just as names on a list but as family members, friends and neighbors who helped hold their community together.

"As we stand up there, we start looking across at everyone who's in the room — my neighbor. Her husband is one of these victims. One of my best friends," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

The 16 victims are:

Jason Adams, Eric Anderson, Billy Baker, Adam Boatman, Christopher Clark, Mindy Clifton, James Cook, Reyna Gillahan, LaTeisha Mays, Jeremy Moore, Melinda Rainey, Melissa Stanford, Trenton Stewart, Rachel Woodall, Steven Wright and Donald Yowell.

Among those lost was Reyna Gillahan, whose son Marco described his mother as someone who will always be loved and cherished by her children and grandchildren. Gillahan worked hard with goals to pay off her house, something Marco says the family plans to do in her honor by raising money through a GoFundMe.

"Reyna was full of life — exciting, dedicated, and always smiling," Marco said.

Davis emphasized the close-knit nature of the community affected by the tragedy.

"We may not have known that individual personally, but in some form or fashion, we do know their family or extended family. It's just a small county in rural America — where everybody knows each other, and we want to take care of each other," Davis said.

Makeshift memorials and handwritten messages now line the streets as the town wraps itself in grief but also in love. The community is standing together, finding hope and beginning to heal.

Investigators spent the weekend combing through the explosion site, hoping to get a clearer picture of what went wrong. Davis urged caution about making assumptions until the investigation is complete.

Authorities are currently ensuring there are no lingering explosive hazards at the site. They then plan to use hundreds or possibly thousands of evidence markers and 3D mapping technology to determine how and why the facility exploded.

The slow and meticulous investigative work reflects the commitment to the victims and their families, Davis said. Law enforcement's goal remains to provide closure for the families affected by this tragedy.

