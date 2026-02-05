Tennessee Republicans threaten state intervention over NES ice storm response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee House Republicans are threatening state intervention involving Nashville Electric Service following what they call an inadequate response to last month's devastating ice storm, including potentially converting the public utility into a member-owned cooperative.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin and the entire executive team at NES should be replaced, criticizing the utility's lack of planning for vulnerable populations during the storm that left hundreds of thousands without power. "There was no priority to help those at low income levels. There was no help for those who are elderly who did not have electricity. There was no plan," Sexton said.

"They needed more crews that the NES crews refused to bring in," added House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland.

Sexton said state leaders are prepared to intervene if Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell doesn't take the proper steps. "We've had many conversations with the Mayor, we're going to have conversations tonight with the Mayor and we're hoping to have some type of solution. But at the same point, if the state needs to come in and do some intervention, we are prepared to do that," Sexton said.

When I asked if the state might step in regardless of Metro's actions, Sexton replied, "Potentially, we may step in either way."

Sexton said he's considering options ranging from replacing NES board members to converting the public utility into a rate-paying, member-owned cooperative similar to Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation or Middle Tennessee Electric, which would remove it from Metro government control.

"It seems like the Co-Ops are functioning better and they are better able, and the people feel like the rate payers are a lot more engaged in that process with the Co-Ops than maybe what NES is allowing with the residents right now," Sexton said.

Tennessee House Democratic leaders say it's too early to assess NES's performance.

"We're focused on the families in Nashville getting power back right now. That's our sole focus," said State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

When asked about confidence in NES leadership, Clemmons said he wasn't going to "play the blame game right now."

"I wasn't in the room. I don't think any of us were in the room. I'm sure mistakes may have been made. I'm sure there are things that can be corrected," Clemmons said.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell defended local control and said he's seen examples where state takeovers of municipal utilities haven't gone well. He hopes the city will be allowed to continue their own investigation and decision making process. "We do want to deliver accountability but we also want to make sure people understand the context of what was different about Nashville. The ice coverage, the enormity, just the scale of the outage and what it has taken to respond," O'Connell said.

Republicans aren't the only ones calling for more accountability for NES. Democratic State Rep. Jason Powell. D-Nashville, has filed his own legislation requiring better communication from the public utility.

Beyond accountability for NES, I also asked about the decision to send Tennessee's National Guard, in large numbers to Nashville, several days after the Ice Storm hit, despite the realization that Nashville got the brunt of the damage. Sexton said the state had to respond to multiple counties impacted by the storm and praised the overall state response.

