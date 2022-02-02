Tennessee Senate to vote on expulsion of Memphis Sen. Katrina Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, State Senator Katrina Robinson's peers will discuss her future in the Tennessee legislature.

She is facing expulsion from the chamber following a conviction on federal fraud charges.

Earlier this year, a Senate ethics committee voted to recommend her expulsion. Now, the full state Senate will be voting on the matter.

Sen. Robinson, a Democrat from Memphis, was recently found guilty of two counts of wire fraud stemming from allegations she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she directed.

Last fall, a jury found her guilty of four out of five charges, however, a judge later dismissed two of those charges.

Robinson was originally facing 20 federal charges, but she was acquitted of 15 of them.

The next court hearing in the case is in March.

Robinson has spoken out and asked the committee to delay further discussion on the case so she could have legal representation.

Even The Tennessee Democratic Party has asked for the Tennessee Senate to allow Sen. Robinson to continue to hold office during ongoing legal challenges.

They say this action sends a message to women seeking to serve, especially those of color, that state legislators can deny you a fair process.

They're encouraging state senators to give Sen. Robinson a "fair opportunity and to not uphold the recommendation for expulsion".

They add, a preemptive decision to remove her from the senate prior to the final outcome of her ongoing legal matter that has continuously evolved in a way that has favored her, would be a mistake and would set the wrong precedent for the future.