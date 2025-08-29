Tennessee special election could shift congressional balance of power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF-TV) — Early voting is less than a month away for a special election in Tennessee that could change the balance of power in Congress.

Republican Mark Green resigned last month leaving his congressional seat open.

Democrats hope to flip the seat in a special election during an unusual time, that is sure to have lower than average turnout.

The primary election is on October 7, with early voting starting September 17, and the general election is on December 2.

NewsChannel 5 invited the democratic and republican candidates on Inside Politics to make their case prior to the primary election.

There are eleven republicans and four democrats running in their primaries.

We air interviews with three candidates each week, and this week we heard from the only woman in the race, a businessman who does not hold elected office and the youngest candidate in the race.

Republican candidate Mason Foley is 28 years-old.

"If we want to change DC, we need to change the type of people we send there. That's why I'm running," Foley said.

He's from Williamson County and went to Clemson University where he was elected student body president.

He worked for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from 2020-2022 and talked about a new generation of republican leadership.

"The left, they've done such a good job of reaching out to younger Americans, and I think it's time for the progress that President Trump has made with my generation, for us to solidify that up in Congress," Foley said.

Democratic state representative Aftyn Behn currently represents Nashville.

She said she entered the race because of concern about the direction of the country and the current administration.

"The lack of affordability in addition to that big ugly bill being passed which does codify the largest transfer of wealth in American history and will have devastating impacts on Tennessee," State Rep. Behn said.

She touted her growing national profile after appearances on CNN and other major news outlets as an advantage over the other democrats running in the primary.

"It's important that you have a candidate that already has a national profile that can generate enough money and mobilization throughout the country in order to mobilize those votes within the district," State Rep. Behn said.

Republican businessman Stuart Cooper said he is an outsider.

"I'm different because I'm not an elected official. I'm not a career politician," Cooper said.

Cooper has volunteered in the Williamson County Republican party and touted his early support for President Trump.

Many of his republican primary opponents serve in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

"I just don't think that the best candidate for this position is a state house representative. I'm not sure a state house representative would serve as well in Congress either," Cooper said.

