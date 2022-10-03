Watch Now
Tennessee State University kicks off homecoming celebrations

Araceli Crescencio
TSU's homecoming celebration is expected to be one of their biggest yet.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:47 PM, Oct 02, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Tennessee State University's homecoming week kicked off Sunday with a gospel concert.

TSU has several events planned leading up to the parade and football game on Saturday.

Festivities bring together alumni from across the country and current students.

SGA president, Kenneth Rolle II, said it's a time to celebrate and learn from one another.

"Now being a senior, a lot of individuals who were seniors when I was a freshman come back. So just seeing them. You can also measure yourself on growth, so seeing them come back as well as other alumni come back and tell their stories about how TSU was when they were here. It's also a great opportunity to learn from them as well," he said.

This year’s homecoming theme is "Back In Stride Again."

For a full schedule you can visit TSU's website HERE.

