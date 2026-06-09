Tennessee storm aid deadline approaching Wednesday

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Two key deadlines for winter storm financial assistance are fast approaching. Residents have until Wednesday to apply both for FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster assistance related to the January ice storm in Nashville.

The local in-person disaster recovery center closed over the weekend, but individuals can still visit disasterassistance.gov to apply for funding for home repairs, temporary housing expenses and other costs associated with the storm.

Find more information, including about SBA assistance for business owners, here.

This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.