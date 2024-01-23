Tennessee Titans hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as new head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans have agreed to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, sources tell NewsChannel 5.

The deal was first reported by Tom Pellisero of NFL Network.

Callahan, 39, started his NFL coaching career with the Broncos in 2010. He became the Lions quarterbacks coach in 2016 for two seasons before moving to the Raiders in 2018. He's spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Bengals.

Callahan has worked under coaches John Fox, Jim Caldwell, Jon Gruden and Zac Taylor. He has worked with quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr and Joe Burrow.

He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Callahan's father, Bill, was the head coach of the Raiders in 2002-03 and the head coach at Nebraska from 2004-07.

Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel who was 56-48 in six seasons as Titans coach. Vrabel was fired January 9th, two days after Tennessee finished a 6-11 season and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year.