Tennessee's older population struggling to buy food due to SNAP backlog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of Tennessee's oldest members of the population are struggling to buy food due to a state food stamp application backlog.

When people show up at the Tennessee Department of Human Services office in Nashville, they’re desperate for help. A state system upgrade has left people waiting months for SNAP benefits, which is in violation of federal law. Lawmakers referenced our story before they grilled the DHS commissioner about the snafu.

"They knew the conversion was coming, why was the state not prepared?" Murfreesboro senior citizen Jan Heath said.

She applied in November and is still waiting.

"It’s pitiful that they don’t have more organization," Heath said.

On a fixed income, times have been hard. Heath said her daughter has been helping with groceries, and she even stopped by a local church that was giving out food.

In 2020, Heath lost her job during the pandemic. The state also failed her then when she applied for unemployment, and they struggled to keep up with demand. It's like de-ja-vu, she said.

"Everybody I’ve talked to, it’s like they don’t care, and ya know they don’t say, 'We’re doing the best we can, we do care.' They never say that. They just say, 'Well we’re trying to fix it,'” Heath said.

Through her tears, Heath said she hopes elected officials will find a way to solve the backlog and hold DHS accountable.

"And take care of your Tennessee residents who are the ones that have put you in office. Be concerned. Treat us as humans," Heath said, "They don’t care about us. That’s the way we feel."

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to DHS for an update on the timeline.

Do you need help?

If you're currently in need of food, Second Harvest is hosting a drive-thru food pantry Friday at 10 a.m. at The Church at Harpeth Heights in Bellevue on Highway 100 by the YMCA.