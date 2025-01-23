The Antioch shooter was an active student, not an intruder. How are our schools protected from inside threats?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In contrast to other school shootings, the shooting at Antioch High School did not involve an intruder.

In this Antioch High School case, the shooter was an active student and therefore could come and go like any other student.

With this in mind, we took a look at the physical security measures in place at some schools in Middle Tennessee to protect against inside threats.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

After the shooting at The Covenant School, Metro Nashville Public Schools gave an overview of their protocols to protect their 80,000 students. They said that every campus is equipped with security camera systems both inside and outside the buildings. K9s work with the Metro Schools Security Team to search for drugs and weapons. Threat assessments are conducted on students who may pose a risk of violence, and AI technology called Omnilert is used to detect weapons

However, metal detectors, a common safety tool at stadiums and airports, are not used every day in Metro Schools.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, the director of MNPS, answered our question about the lack of metal detectors.

"As a product of MNPS and a parent of MNPS students, I understand the questions. We've been talking for decades about increasing the security of our school buildings," Battle said. "So this is not a new conversation. As I mentioned earlier, historically our schools have been safe spaces. I have worked in the schools referred to today. It's been a balance. We know relationships matter most. We've tried to create a balanced approach of creating safe, secure experiences for our students."

"As I mentioned yesterday and over the last several months and years, as we've seen a heightened security in our schools both with external and internal threats, we are continuing to research and study the most evolving technologies that will help us enhance the safety and security in our schools. There's not anything off the table, we will continue to dig into our resources, and when possible from investment and timing and all those other things, we'll continue to balance the things that have been working in our schools, and creating opportunities for safety and security measures to be implemented across our high schools and across the district."

After looking into it, we found out that metal detectors are not widely used in public schools. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, only two percent of public schools use them every day while just six use them on a random basis.

Wilson County Schools

In Wilson County, the school district is currently testing metal detectors. Over the last few days, the machines were tested at Mt. Juliet High School. At least one morning, kids had to stand in a long line in the cold to wait to pass through the weapons detection system. But another morning, there was very little wait to get through.

A spokesperson for the school district said once school leaders and students get familiar with the system the lines take care of themselves.

To date, no weapons have been found.

Lebanon Special School District

Beginning in 2023, kinetic detection dogs became a regular presence in all seven schools in the Lebanon Special School District and some of the Wilson County schools. The dogs can detect explosive and firearm odors moving through the air. Unlike the traditional canine detection method, kinetic detection is dog-driven, so the dog is out in front leading the handler.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

In recent years, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, using state safety security grants, funded a Safety Operations Center. The idea for the space came after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Inside the control room, on a giant wall of 68 monitors, leaders can pull up any of their 4,000 cameras at each elementary, middle, and high school.

What does the state require

According to state law, each Tennessee public school is required to conduct a school security assessment using the assessment tool developed by the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security. Assessments are to be completed on an annual basis.

Do you have more information about physical security at local schools? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.