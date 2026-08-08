The data center debate isn't over: Metro Council takes step to acquire proposed facility's land

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major update in the fight against a local data center took place this week.

Tuesday night, Metro Council approved a bill allowing the city to use eminent domain when it comes to the area near the Nashville Zoo that a data center company purchased for $23 million.

Eminent domain authorizes the government to take private property for public use.

Council member Courtney Johnston, who represents the district, said the recent vote only reserves the possibility that this could happen — not that it will.

"We were not directing it, we were authorizing it. So we're entrusting our legal department with a very heavy decision," she explained.

DC Blox could agree to negotiate or the city could pursue condemnation. In that event, the city would acquire the property in a purchase that could cost taxpayers at minimum $37 million and likely end up in court, according to Johnston.

Driving the decision, of course, was the ongoing fight from the zoo, neighbors and many more loudly speaking up about health concerns, noise levels, and other unknown impacts of data centers.

Johnston notes the potential use of eminent domain is not to be taken lightly and presents a long road ahead.

"There was a lot of people I think that thought that bill passing was the solution, and all the sudden everything's fixed, and that's just not the case," she said. "And in fact, in a lot of ways, it was just the beginning of a very long, could be very long and arduous process."

If acquired, the land could be used for offices, warehouse space and employee training.

We've reached out to DC Blox for comment and will share its response once we hear back.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.