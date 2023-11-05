The Duck River Jam aims to raise money to continue the fight to protect the river

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday, the group Protect the Duck River is hosting a party to try to stop a landfill from being built along the Duck River.

It's called the Duck River Jam. There will be music, food, and fun activities, but the goal is to raise money to help pay fees for an ongoing legal battle.

Protect the Duck River has been fighting against the company Trinity Business Group, trying to keep them from building a 1,300 acre landfill only 1,000 feet away from the river in Maury County.

The Mayor of Columbia said the Duck River is the most biologically diverse river in North America, and it is a source of drinking water for more than 300,000 people in the area.

During the last Tennessee legislative session, a bill passed that would prevent any industrial development from being built within two miles of the river.

Trinity Group filed a lawsuit in May, appealing the Maury-Marshall Solid Waste Regional Planning Board's rejection of the landfill application.

Therefore, Protect the Duck River's work is not over yet, and that is where this River Jam steps in to help.

It starts at 1 p.m. at the Cherry Theater at Columbia State Community College.

Tickets are 25 dollars, and there will be a silent auction.