The enduring story of the "Free Hill" community, founded by freed slaves

CELINA, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Clay County, nestled among the hills, lies a historic community known as "Free Hill", sometimes referred to as "Free Hills". Established in 1816, it stands as one of the state's last remaining black settlements, founded by freed slaves to whom the land was turned over by a daughter of a wealthy North Carolina planter.

85-year-old Bobby Bartlett, the oldest living member of Free Hill, reflects on the community's essence. He shares its legacy and shows its history in the player above.

"It’s the only Black community here, established in 1816. It's a quiet place to live; everybody knows each other, and if one needs something, all they have to do is holler," he said.

The story unfolds with the purchase of 2,000 hilly and rough acres by the daughter of the planter, who named the area 'hills.' Subsequently, the freed slaves adopted the name 'hill.'

"My people were the first hill. I’m a Hill, my mother was a hill," Bartlett fondly recalled.

Over the decades, more freed slaves and black residents of Clay County settled on the hills, creating a close-knit community. Despite the challenges of making a living, they established their own school, stores, and bars. Al Bailey, a lifelong resident, reminisced about the vibrant community.

"Had that bar there where you can get a Bologna and cracker sandwich and a drink. We couldn't stay in cause we were under age — just had to go in there get it and you had to go," Bailey said.

However, the once-thriving community faced changes over time. Bailey said because of the lack of job opportunities, it led many families to move to Nashville and beyond. Bailey notes the shift.

"There were no jobs here for them, so they moved up north to Nashville and ventured off," he said.

There’s a lot of information out there about Free Hill, but the older generation doesn’t want their legacy to be forgotten because they're not going to be around forever to keep telling these stories.

Today, only around 40 families still call Free Hill home, in Celina. The community church and The Rosenwald School of the Free Hills, once bustling with activity, now stand mostly empty. They do use it as a community center.

"When you ride through there, you will see a lot of empty houses. Like 16-17 empty houses," Bailey said.

Despite the challenges, the community members remain hopeful that their legacy won't be forgotten.

"It's the oldest black community. You don’t want to forget it and flush it down the river. You want to keep the legacy going," Bailey emphasized.

Every second Sunday in July, Free Hill hosts a major homecoming, where hundreds of descendants gather for a reunion. The event, held consistently for years, only took one hiatus due to the pandemic.