'The Fast and the Furious live in the neighborhood': Antioch residents grow tired over street racing

It's an issue many of us are familiar with: engines roaring and tires screeching at all hours of the night as street racers fly down neighborhood roads. But neighbors in one neighborhood want to pump the brakes, calling for an end to the problem.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 20:45:59-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of Packard Drive in Antioch said in recent months they've seen an increase in street racing.

"Me and my girlfriend kind of made the joke it's the Fast and the Furious live in the neighborhood," said resident Amanda Churchill.

"It's dangerous; this is a dangerous street right here," said resident Kamal Muhammad.

They've grown tired of the street racing.

"Noticed the issue when they started putting the speed humps everywhere," said Churchill.

They said reckless drivers have damaged poles, fences and mailboxes.

"I've had them run up in my yard, hit my car; I've had two cars hit in my yard," said Muhammad.

But that's not what Muhammad is most worried about.

"But my main concern is they just put that children's playground there — you could see it's brand new — and I'm concerned that some of those children are going to get hurt," he said.

Just two weeks ago Sky 5 captured video of a group of street racers. The group was eventually disbanded, ending in arrests by Metro Police.

"It's just, it's just bad," Muhammad said.

While he hopes the issue is solved, he's not waiting around to find out.

"Hopefully I'll be gone in eight months, and I'm going to rent my little house out and let them deal with it," said Muhammad.

Now he looks forward to moving somewhere quieter.

