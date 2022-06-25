NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nine months Nashville Pride returns to Music City, but the celebration comes as fear grows in the LGBTQ+ community following the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The Supreme Court's abortion decision is stirring alarm in the LGBTQ+ community that gay rights could be called into question next.

"We believe that healthcare is a human right and people should be able to make their decisions about their body and life. And the concurring opinion by Justice Thomas about marriage equality is very very concerning," Nashville Pride vice president Zach Ledbetter said.

The court made assurances that the historic overturning of Roe V. Wade only applied to abortion rights. But in a separate opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas argued that the court should reconsider previous rulings on same-sex marriage, same sex-relationships and the right to obtain contraception.

"It's tough. It's sad. But that is the reality, that the LGBTQ+ community fights every day and again PRIDE is about giving the community that visibility to bring forward the fight for equality," Ledbetter said.

For Ledbetter, this weekend is a reminder that the fight marches on and an opportunity to celebrate the progress that's been made.

"It's empowering to bring this community together. From the work that's gone on for many many years," he said.

This year organizers are preparing for the largest crowd ever.

"We're expecting an amazing turnout, probably the biggest that we have seen in Nashville Pride history," Ledbetter said.

Nashville Pride will feature three different music stages, performances from Drag Queens and Kings, and over 225 different vendors.

The 2022 Nashville Pride lineup is HERE! Walk the Moon, Tanya Tucker, Michaela Jaé + so many more take the stage at the 2022 Nashville Pride Festival. 🏳️‍🌈

Happening June 25th + 26th! Tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/iOwml7Xfzj pic.twitter.com/OedSDpwmJV — Nashville Pride (@nashvillepride) April 15, 2022

Ledbetter said it's recommended people purchase tickets in advance. The festival kicks off with the Pride Parade along Broadway on Saturday.

The two-day event starts at 11 a.m. both days. It's $5 for one day and $10 for both days.

For more information about tickets and policies visit, https://www.nashvillepride.org/.

