'The first step in the healing process,' Experience the traveling Vietnam Memorial in Middle Tenn.

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visits dozens of cities every year, bringing a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. to people who otherwise wouldn't have the chance to experience it in person.

The traveling memorial is 300 ft. long and 6 ft. tall at the center. Etched into its 140 panels are the names of more than 58,000 men and women who never came home from the Vietnam War.

There is someone available on site to help you find names of family members and loved ones who names are on the wall. The names are arranged alphabetically by day of death.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Dickson until Monday at 8 a.m. It is open 24 hours. Volunteers are needed to help disassemble, load up the wall and send it off to its next city on Monday morning.

Have you seen the Vietnam Memorial in person? I would love to hear your account, or do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com