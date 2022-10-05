'The matriarch of the Grand Ole Opry': artists perform tributes in honor of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tributes continue to pour in for the late country singer Loretta Lynn.

At Tuesday’s Grand Ole Opry show, artists took time to honor the 90-year-old, who passed away earlier in the day. During the kickoff night of the Grand Ole Opry’s 97th birthday week, several artists paid tribute to Loretta Lynn.

“She was the matriarch of the Grand Ole Opry, meaning she was the longest living female member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Singer Jeannie Seely said.

Fans from all walks of life planned trips to the Grand Ole Opry with only hopes of seeing talented artists step into the iconic circle, but soon found out it would be an evening of tributes for Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Loretta Lynn.

“We would’ve never planned — I never would’ve wanted her to pass, but here we are in the place she lives and where she made it big,” Country music fan MaryAnn Cane said.

“I was sad, very sad,” said Country music fan Donald Huck

The self-made star was more than an artist. She was a hero to those with similar upbringings.

“Loretta Lynn was born in eastern Kentucky. So, we’re country folk and country fans,” said East Kentucky resident Gregory Whitson.

The Whitsons are celebrating their 38th anniversary and are saddened by the singer-songwriter’s passing.

“You’re proud of her, because anybody that can represent the mountains in a positive way, then yay!” Brenda Whitson said.

Lynn paved the way for many female country singers, and they have fond memories of her.

Country Singer Carly Pearce played a voice message she received from Loretta after she heard Carly play her song, “Dear Miss Loretta” featuring Patty Loveless.

Country music legend #LorettaLynn passed away today. Tonight at the @opry several artists paid tribute to the icon. @carlypearce shared a very personal message Loretta sent her, after watching Carly perform “Dear Miss Loretta”. More tributes tonight @ 10 on @NC5. pic.twitter.com/uiMzQPZeVe — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) October 5, 2022

“I learned so much from her. I admired her songwriting as most people did. She knew her audience better than any artist I’ve ever seen. She wrote her songs to them and as women, we listened,” Seely said.

Loretta Lynn will be missed and now really is a “Honky Tonk Angel”.

“Everyone is heartbroken she’s passed. Just to be in the same place she performed is wonderful. Glad to be here,” Brenda Whitson said.

All week long, the Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 97th birthday and pay tribute to Loretta at each show. On Saturday, they will have a full tribute for the country icon.

