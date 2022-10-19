The polls are officially open for early voting in the 2022 election

(WTVF) — The 2022 election is officially underway in Tennessee, with early voting beginning Wednesday.

Early voting in Davidson County will only be available at the Howard Office Building until October 24.

Voting times:

Wednesday, October 19: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 20: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 21: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 22: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, October 24: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

All early voting locations open on October 25 and run until November 3.

Tuesday, October 25: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 27: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 28: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, October 31: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 3: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A lot of big items are on the ballot: governor, U.S. House, various spots in the Tennessee legislature and four constitutional amendments.

For a full summary of the amendments up for a vote, click here.