The TennCare diaper benefit starts Wednesday. How can families get the free diapers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We understand that money is tight, so we are staying on top of the upcoming launch of Tennessee's free diaper benefit.

Starting Wednesday, August 7, TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, will cover 100 diapers a month for newborns, infants, and one-year-olds covered by the program.

Diapers are essential, but, on average, disposable diapers for one child set families back $80 a month.

"Our mission statement has always been to improve and increase access to care, services, and health education," said Dr. Shawn Pruitt, owner of Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy. "So, it is a natural fit if the state is providing something then we need to be a major access point for that service."

Early in the week, diapers will be arriving at participating pharmacies across Tennessee, including Pruitt's on Dickerson Pike.

Here's how we're told it's going to work. The diapers will be behind pharmacy counters where medicine is stored. Parents will pick up diapers just like they would get a prescription for their child. They will not need a prescription to get diapers, just their child's OptumRX card.

"I think that is awesome because of the way the economy is now, that's a hard catch, so thank God for it because they need it," said Yvette Hunt of Nashville.

Pharmacies are still working out the storage and record-keeping logistics.

TennCare will offer four major diaper brands during the initial launch of the diaper benefit. They are Huggies, Cuties, Pampers and Luvs. Within each of these brands, specific package sizes and types of diapers will be covered. Pharmacies will select which diapers they carry from the approved list. Speak to your pharmacists to see what brands and types of diapers are available. Over the coming weeks, TennCare will be adding additional package sizes and types of diapers from these four brands as we work to grow the list of covered products.

Tennessee is the first state to provide free diapers to families in need.

For more information about things like eligibility, pharmacy cards, and special conditions, see the frequently asked questions on the TennCare website.

Families needing more assistance can also visit Nashville Diaper Connection or Helping Mamas.