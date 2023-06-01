'The Tennessee In Me' becomes an official Tennessee state song

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this Statehood Day, Tennessee is celebrating two new state songs.

With these new additions, it officially has the most state songs in the country with a total of 12.

When it comes to state symbols, Tennessee has quite a few. At one point, more than any other state!

"My favorite is the flag with the three stars. That's my favorite symbol," said Debbie Watts.

Songwriter Debbie Watts is a Tennessee history buff. The Nashville native wrote one of Tennessee's new state songs 'The Tennessee In Me.'

"The song is like a travel log. It kind of takes you across the state, I hope," Watts said.

To become an official state song, the songwriter's state representatives had to get involved. They took the song to the general assembly which voted on it just like any other legislation.

"On the day that I was notified that it happened I said to myself I'll never complain, I'll never complain again about anything because this has happened, and it's so special," she said.

According to Watts, it makes sense Tennessee has so many state songs.

"The songs that have become official Tennessee State Songs are as varied and diverse as the three sections of Tennessee are in the way they're delivered — the style of music. Some are a little rocky, some are a little more blue-grassy, some are more ballads," she said.

The other song lawmakers added to the list this year is Steve Earle’s country rock anthem 'Copperhead Road.'