The Tennessee Three puts the tri-star state in the national spotlight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year three Democrats — dubbed the Tennessee Three — brought a national spotlight to the Volunteer State.

Reps. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, all faced expulsion proceedings in April after they interrupted House proceedings with a gun control demonstration in response to The Covenant School shooting.

In March, six innocent people — including three 9-year-old children — were killed during mass shooting. The shooting sparked an intense debate about gun reform at the state legislature.

Thousands of Tennesseans ascended the capitol following the shooting. Jones, Pearson and Johnson led a short protest on the House floor, echoing the sentiments of those outside.

Because of that demonstration, the Republican supermajority decided that the 3 Democrats should undergo expulsion proceedings.

"They're the ones that have done something that's never happened. They are the ones that pulled out a megaphone on the House floor and led the protest to the gallery, which shut us down," House Speaker Cameron Sexton said at the time.

The three representatives said they were stunned by what happened.

"You know, I don't know. I thought maybe some sort of censure for a bit of time, possibly losing committees for the rest of this session. But I never in a million years thought they would go to expulsion," said Rep. Johnson, who is now running for a U.S. Senate seat against Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood.

After a heated debate, the House voted to expel both Pearson and Jones. Johnson was spared by a single vote.

"Those people don't realize what happened today. They cemented their legacy on the wrong side of history, when their grandchildren read about them they'll be ashamed to say Sexton was their relative, they'll be ashamed," Rep. Jones said.

The expulsion put Tennessee in the national spotlight and those Tennessee Democrats made news around the world, meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The two expelled Democrats were quickly re-appointed to their seats by the Metro Council and the Shelby County Commission. Both easily won re-election in August.

In August, both men were back on the House floor for the special session on public safety, and it was clear existing animosity between the men and Speaker Sexton still existed.

Jones was repeatedly called out of order and even silenced for not following new House rules.

Near the end of the special session, things got physical between Pearson and the Speaker. Both Speaker Sexton and Rep. Pearson claim the other was the aggressor.

The Tennessee Three said they plan to continue their push for gun reform when the legislature resumes in January.

During that special session, only three bills passed dealing with gun locks, criminal dispositions with the TBI and a yearly human trafficking report.

Many lawmakers didn’t get to introduce their legislation, so they plan to do it next year for the new session. Some Democrats may face obstacles with the House Republican supermajority.