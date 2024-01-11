The Tennessee Valley Authority says they've been prepping all year for extreme cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the debacle that was Christmas 2022, the TVA says they've been preparing all year for this extreme cold.

Late Sunday, the region will be kicked into the 20s, with single digit lows early in the week. This will be the coldest air we've experienced since December 2022.

That month, a winter storm wreaked havoc across the country, and was the coldest system average temp since February 1996.

TVA says they've been working nonstop to complete their more than 3,400 winter readiness activities, including enclosures around exposed equipment, Insulating exposed heated electrical cabling and modernizing their heat trace technology.

You should also be winter ready:

That means knowing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, bundling up and staying dry and having multiple ways to receive information about the weather.

You can sign up for alerts from your local NWS office, download the FEMA app and check the wireless emergency alert settings on your phone to get ready.

Make sure you have a preparedness kit and check in on your neighbors if need be.

There are additional tips here: https://ready.gov/winter-ready