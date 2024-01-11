Extreme Wind, Rain, and Possible Winter Weather (01.11.24)

Wet & Windy Friday, Snow Possible Monday

Today: Sunny | High: 55 | S 5-10

Tonight: Clouds and Wind increase| Low: 47 |Wind: SW 15-25 Gusts 35+

In Depth:

Today will be the brightest and warmest day over the next several days. Get outside and run those errands.

Friday will be wet and windy. Showers and storms will take over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The main issue will be damaging wind gusts. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area.

WTVF

WTVF

Late Sunday night, arctic air from Canada will spill into the region, knocking temperatures into the 20s for highs, and single digit low temperatures early next week. This will be the coldest air we have experienced since the deep freeze of December 2022.

However, will there be enough moisture to produce measurable snow? This remains the question, as there will be some dry air at the surface. It’s likely that the dry air will be overpowered, allowing for snow to fall. But, how much precipitable moisture will be left at this point, and what will that do to impact snow totals if any?

To sum up next week, confidence is high that arctic air moves in and the coldest air we’ve seen since December 2022 will be in place. There is a medium chance for snow, but low on the scale when it comes to how much actually accumulates.

WTVF

Download the FREE NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App so you can keep track of the changing forecast.