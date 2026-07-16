The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that could end changing our clocks twice a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would end bi-annual time changes and establish Daylight Saving Time year-round.

The legislative body voted through the Sunshine Protection Act. If the Senate also passes the Act and the President signs off, it means no springing forward, no falling back and no changing your clocks twice a year.

The sun would rise later, and sunlight would stick around longer into the night.

"What you're doing is you're shifting an hour of sunlight to the afternoon and evening," explained Dr. Beth Malow, a sleep specialist and professor of neurology and pediatrics at Vanderbilt Health.

Those in favor say it will help public safety, improve sleep and be helpful for those with active schedules.

Opponents bring attention to the downsides farmers, schoolchildren, and other early risers will face.

"Firefighters, police, doctors, healthcare workers, nurses, right? We're the ones that are going to feel the brunt of it because we're getting up in the dark," said Dr. Malow, who is in favor of permanent standard time, and spoke in front of the US House of Representatives about this topic in 2022.

No matter where you fall on the matter, the bill is one step towards changing time as we know it.

"Have people think about it, I'm really glad you're doing this segment, and then write to your senator and express your opinion, because it really is not too late," concluded Dr. Malow.

In 2022, the Senate passed a version of a Daylight Saving Time bill, but it did not get a floor vote in the House.

According to the "National Conference of State Legislatures", 19 states have enacted legislation to switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time if Congress allows it. But the bill also allows states to opt out if they act before it takes effect.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.