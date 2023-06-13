The Unabomber is dead. Read about his ties to Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ted Kaczynski, the man dubbed the Unabomber, who carried out a decades-long mail bombing campaign that killed three people -- died over the weekend in prison in Colorado.

While those bombings happened in some cases more than 40 years ago, the Unabomber had a connection right here in Nashville, leading back to some of the Unabomber's earliest days as a criminal.

From 1978 to 1995, Kaczynski killed three people and injured 23 others in a mail bombing campaign.

That included May 5, 1982 at Vanderbilt University, when a small bomb the Unabomber intended for a professor in the Engineering building, injured his secretary, Janet Smith.

In 2018, State Senator Brenda Gilmore recounted her time in Vanderbilt's mailroom, when that bomb came in.

"We received thousands of pieces of mail on a daily basis and packages for the students in the professors at Vanderbilt University," Gilmore said.

Officials suspect Kaczynski died over the weekend by suicide.