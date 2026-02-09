'There needs to be a clear understanding:' Gov. Lee won't rule out a state intervention of NES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After weeks of scathing criticism for how Nashville Electric Service (NES) responded to the ice storm, state leaders are weighing in on what should happen next to the public utility.

Last Thursday, Tennessee House Republican lawmakers threatened state intervention at NES if the utility doesn't remove its leadership.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said that NES CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin and her executive team need to be replaced after what Republicans called "inadequate preparation" and response during the recent ice storm.

"This was a blatant disregard for not having a disaster relief plan and being prepared for it," Sexton said.

"They needed more crews that the NES crews refused to bring in," House Majority Leader William Lamberth added.

Republicans have suggested potential state interventions ranging from board changes to converting NES from a Metro government utility to a cooperative structure if leadership changes aren't made voluntarily.

So far, NES has not announced any personnel changes.

Governor weighs in on potential intervention

Governor Bill Lee stopped short of endorsing immediate state intervention but didn't rule it out either when asked about the Republican lawmakers' demands.

"There needs to be a clear understanding of what happened when, and that sort of aftermath analysis will be done, and we'll see what comes out of that. And then there will be decisions made based on what does come out," Lee said during a media availability Monday.

When I pressed about whether he has faith in Metro government to conduct its own review, Lee said the process needs to move forward and deliver information.

"If it doesn't, there will have to be greater involvement. But we need to let this process move forward, looking for information, making sure it happens. If it doesn't, then you have to intervene," Lee said.

The governor declined to directly answer whether he has confidence in Metro's ability to conduct the review.

Democrats urge caution

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons warned against rushing to judgment and said Democrats will wait for a full review before making recommendations.

"I'm sure mistakes may have been made. I'm sure there are things that can be corrected. I'm not going to sit up here and play the blame game right now," Clemmons said last Thursday.

Clemmons said Democrats are concerned about the process becoming political rather than fact-based.

"And to the extent any changes need to be made, or any action needs to be taken, we will do it once we have a full debrief and all the facts before us to make an informed decision," Clemmons said.

When asked about political concerns, Gov. Lee said there's nothing political about power outages and restoration efforts.

"I think at the end of the day, there's nothing political about people losing their power and it being brought back on," Lee said.

Legislative process ahead

House Republicans have filed caption bills that would allow them to introduce specific legislation once they determine their preferred course of action. Any sweeping changes to NES would require legislative approval and the governor's signature to become law.

