'They are traumatized.' Mother of 2 kids who witnessed shooting speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a deadly shooting from the day after Thanksgiving, the mother of two children who she says saw the shooting is speaking out.

The woman, who requested anonymity because the suspect is still on the run, says her 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were in the car when 34-year-old Jadon Simon was shot and killed.

"They were inside the car when it took place, inside the car when they saw the gunman, in the car when they saw the killing itself, they are traumatized," the woman said.

Police had already released information about the shooting that they say killed Simon on Jones Avenue outside the Lucky 7 Discount Grocery and Tobacco — including these surveillance images of the person they say did it.

Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify this man, the suspected gunman in Friday’s 5 pm fatal shooting of Jadon Simon, 34, after the two men argued outside a market at 1303 Jones Avenue. The motive remains under investigation. Recognize him? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/IGi7ksWCOJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 27, 2021

But at the time, police had not told us about any kids in the car — or the fact that Simon was the father figure those kids knew, or as their mother tells us, that after the shooting, her son saved her daughter's life by getting her out of the car.

While Metro Police declined to add any more to their initial report today, NewsChannel 5 obtained a letter from a Metro Police investigator confirming that the mother's two kids were present during the homicide.

Now this mother is concerned her kids will need counseling as a result of what they saw, something she says she can't afford right now.

"I'm trying, but I can only do so much," the woman said.

Police say anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.