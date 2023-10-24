They called NewsChannel 5 for help. We were able to help them with a new ramp.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three weeks ago, Vickie Brandon called NewsChannel 5 out of options. Her elderly parents were trapped in the home — both in their 90s and both had taken bad falls. They could no longer navigate their steep and wobbly ramp.

Jim and Nola Dyer moved to Nashville 50 years ago after a long military career. They’ve lived at the same address ever since. And now, their simple wish was to be able to spend some of their remaining time outside on their swing — enjoying the weather and their neighbors. Their daughter and caretaker, now in her 70s, was also in need of a safe way to get them to doctor’s appointments.

“I was at wit's end. I tried every option that I knew, and I turned to y'all,” said Brandon.

And we turned to you. Within minutes of the first story airing, my email and voicemail were filled with people offering to help.

One of the first offers came from Lyn and Javier with GTZ Construction who offered to build a new ramp for the Dyers: free of charge.

“For us success doesn’t mean having a huge house or having this flashy truck or things like that. For us success means being able to help her parents, or my parents, or help them (the Dyers) with something that takes one percent of our time all year long,” said Javier Gutierrez.

Many subcontractors also pitched in materials and labor, including:

Haynes Brothers Lumber

Luis Enrique Martin - concrete ramp

P & Q's Debris Removal

Hector & Ramone Limon - framing labor

The result is a larger, sturdier and safer ramp complete with a concrete pad so the Dyers can easily transition from their car to the ramp.

“Boy, they really put it together. It’s amazing how they do it and as quick as they do it,” said Mr. Dyer.

“It’s the most rewarding thing to see that he’s happy and he thinks it’s the best thing that ever happened to him. It’s great it just fills my heart with happiness and same with my wife,” said Gutierrez.

If you are looking for help with a home modification similar to this one, NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp did some digging and found several places that offer help.

