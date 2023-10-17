NewsChannel 5 reporting shines light on help needed to age in place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hello everyone – Carrie Sharp here.I recently had the opportunity to meet Jim and Nola Dyer.Their story is one of love and service and also great need as they age. As I’ve discovered it’s also a very familiar story for many in the mid-state area.

Quick recap: the Dyers are both in their 90’s, they both recently had bad falls, and their current ramp from their home is wobbly and dangerously steep. When I arrived at their East Nashville home – they were basically trapped inside. After we aired their story, emails and phone calls with offers to help flooded my inboxes. Good news update – the Dyers are getting a new ramp!

But along with the offers to help, I received plenty of emails saying, “I need help too!” I’ve spent the better part of the past week researching and talking with organizations that offer home modification work for those who cannot afford it. Here’s what I’ve found:

UPC Home Access builds ramps for people across Tennessee with mobility issues. THDA money covers the cost of materials and volunteers supply the labor. There are income limitations. For information, call: 615-242-4091 or visit

Westminster Home Connection helps, on average, 240 homeowners a year with many types of home modifications. They serve seniors as a way of helping them stay in their homes and preserve affordable housing. You can find out how to apply on the organization’s website: https://www.westminsterhomeconnection.org/

Rebuilding Together Nashville has been hard at work in our community since 1995. The organization’s work is currently focused in the Bordeaux and Dickerson Pike areas. They work with veterans, people with disabilities and those over 60 years old. If you need help, the first step is a phone call. 615-297-3955 or https://www.rtnashville.org/