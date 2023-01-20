'They definitely made the right hire': Titans legend Eddie George weighs in on his team hiring Ran Carthon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans legend Eddie George hasn't been with the team in an official capacity since he was breaking tackles 20 years ago. But like Eddie's loyal bulldogs that follow his every move, No. 27 still has a dog in the hunt to see his old team succeed.

"You have the pieces and the pillars and the cornerstones to really build a strong foundation and to set up what could be a great run — but they’ve got to find out what direction they’re going in," said Eddie George in an interview with NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis.

That's why George is cheering loudly for Titans' new General Manager hire Ran Carthon.

"It was overwhelming to see the joy but guess what, that’s short-lived. I’m pretty sure he’s like, 'You know what? they’re probably screaming — ok yea, this is probably the last time we give you this standing ovation. You make sure we bring in the right bodies to the building," said George, who now serves as head coach of Tennessee State University's football team.

And that may be a challenge for Carthon, as he has to try to hold on to Titans' talent while also rebuilding the team for the future.

"This is the offseason. This is where you win championships. You win championships with the roster that you create. The culture has been set, it’s been solidified. Now Ran comes, I think he’s ready to go to work," said George.

Eddie and Ran's history together goes way back.

"We were in the same running back room along with this father — Maurice Carthon — who was extremely demanding. So he comes from a great pedigree of football knowledge," said the star running back.

Now Carthon is making a little history of his own.

"So that’s when it dawned on me that I was the first black GM in Titans history," said Ran Carthon during his introductory news conference Friday at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park

It's a significance that means a lot to the new General Manager, but he doesn't want it to be his only accolade.

"I just want to be the best. I don’t care if it’s Black, I don’t care if it’s white. I want to be the best," said Carthon.

"I didn’t think about you know — the first African American to be in this position is great, but overall I think the person who’s qualified to get the job done, they definitely made the right hire," said George.

The Titans have great hope, with a lot of hard work and smart decisions, that Ran's career with the Titans will be just as rewarding as his own.

"I think it’s time for him now to take that next step in this leadership position and show what he can do," said George.

Eddie added — anytime Ran wants to blow off a little steam at the golf course — just give him a call.