Thieves accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from Green Hills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rise is happening in high theft crimes with people targeting luxury stores, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.

Arrest warrants were recently issued for seven people who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores at Green Hills Mall.

Angela Simpson, 27, who is last known to have lived on Lebanon Pike, is wanted for stealing clothing from the Zara store in the mall on July 23. She is also wanted on a felony theft indictment for stealing from the Finish Line store in Opry Mills in January.

Metro Police

Walter Starnes, 53, who is last known to have lived on Edwin Street, is wanted for stealing shoes valued at nearly $5,000 from Nordstrom on July 24.

Metro Police

Kelonzia Broyles, 22, who is last known to have lived on Old Matthews Road, is wanted for burglarizing the unopened Impossible Kicks store at Green Hills Mall on the afternoon Oct. 2, during which shoes worth approximately $45,000 were taken. Broyles is also wanted for stealing clothing from the Marshalls store on Lebanon Pike in August.

Metro Police

Tawonda Parrish, 34, who is last known to have lived on University Court, is wanted for stealing $7,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s in Green Hills on July 11.

Metro Police

Donzel Watson, 56, who is last known to have lived on Mt. High Drive in Antioch, is wanted for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store on Sept. 14. Watson is also wanted for stealing equipment from at least 14 Home Depot and Lowe’s stores over the past several months.

Metro Police

Tamasia Moss, 26, who is last known to have lived on Lewis Street, is wanted for stealing purses valued at more than $4,000 from the Burberry store in Green Hills Mall on Sept. 4.

Metro Police

Jernithia Bell, 23, is Moss’ co-defendant, according to police. She was arrested in this case on Oct. 13.

Metro Police

If anyone has information on these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (615)74-CRIME.