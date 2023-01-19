Thieves steal a tow truck and use it to steal a $115,000 Cadillac from Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A $115,000 Cadillac has vanished off a car lot in Brentwood. According to police, the thieves loaded up the very expensive car at Andrews Cadillac Company in Brentwood on Tuesday morning at around 2:12 a.m. The crime initially started at A&H Auto Repair on Murfreesboro Pike, around 1:30 a.m.

A&H Auto Repair's cameras caught the thief walking up to their tow truck with some tool using it to break the passenger side window.

After a few seconds of trying to make a hole in the window, they get in and hop over to the driver's seat. Then another few seconds later, their partner enters the screen and hops into the passenger seat.

Atef Boutros, is the owner of the $30,000 tow truck that was stolen.

"These are professional people. They know how to use the tow truck." A&H Auto Repair Owner Atef Boutros said.

Boutros's video shows the thieves in the truck for about 15 minutes trying to get it to start, before taking off.

During this time, they break the ignition switch and the unidentified person in the passenger seat a looks up and realizes cameras are watching their every move.

After the truck leaves, 20 to 30 minutes later the tow truck is caught on Andrews Cadillac Company’s surveillance cameras.

It's seen hooking up a customer’s Cadillac CT5 Blackwing and taking off with it.

Around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Boutros’s tow truck was found abandoned, not far from his shop.

"We need at least cops at the nighttime in the businesses here. Because this location and area is not safe. It’s a bad area actually," Boutros said.

Boutros discovered his tow truck was used in the car theft when employees from Andrews Cadillac showed up to his business around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Boutros is grateful he was able to recover his truck. Police haven't been able to locate the $115,000 stolen car.

Brentwood Police and Metro Police are working this investigation. Anyone with information on these thefts or recognize the suspects are asked to contact either department.